Trading system using the FigurelliSeries trend indicator. The decision of a deal is taken strictly in fixed moments of time. There are two of them - the moment of position opening and position closing. These moments are defined by two pairs of the Expert Advisor input parameters:

input Hour StartHour=H08; input Min StartMinute=M00; input HourX StopHour=HX00; input Min StopMinute=M00;

To the moment of position opening, the direction of the deal is defined by the position of the FigurelliSeries histogram relative to zero. If the histogram is higher than zero, short will be opened, if it is lower than zero - long will be opened.

Place FigurelliSeries.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

It should be considered that TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file is designed to use Expert Advisors by brokers who offer nonzero spread and ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously opening a position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF M30:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results