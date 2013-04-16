Join our fan page
Exp_CandleTrend - expert for MetaTrader 5
The simplest non-indicator based trading system that defines the moments of entry by presence of single directed candlesticks. Signals to open positions occur when there is a sequence of simultaneously growing or falling candlesticks. The number of these candlesticks is defined by the Expert Advisor input parameter.
input uint CandleTrendTotal=3; //number of candlesticks in one direction
It should be considered that TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file is designed to use Expert Advisors by brokers who offer nonzero spread and ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously opening a position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1640
