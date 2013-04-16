Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
i-ParamonWorkTime - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9275
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Kim Igor V. aka KimIV
The i-ParamonWorkTime indicator. This indicator selects within 24 hours two periods of the highest market volatility. These periods values can be defined by the indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input int NumberOfDays=5; // Number of days in history input string Begin_1 ="08:00"; // Start time 1 input string End_1 ="11:00"; // End time 1 input color Color_1 =clrDarkBlue; // Paramon color 1 input string Begin_2 ="14:00"; // Start time 2 input string End_2 ="17:00"; // End time 2 input color Color_2 =clrPurple; // Paramon color 2 input bool HighRange =false;
Working time for trading:
As a rule, the highest market volatility is 10.00 am - 01.30 pm MSK and 04.00 pm - 07.30 pm MSK. Frankfurt Stock Exchange opens at 10.00 am (it is also a strong stock exchange), at 11.00 am - London (all Europe enters the market). New York Stock Exchange opens at 4.00 pm, Chicago Stock Exchange opens at 5.00 pm (all the USA enters the market).
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 26.09.2007.
Fig.1 the i-ParamonWorkTime indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1642
Trading system using the FigurelliSeries trend indicatorExp_CandleTrend
The simplest non-indicator based trading system that defines the moments of entry by presence of single directed candlesticks
The trade sessions indicatorBollinger Band Width calculation with Neural Network using
This Expert Advisor works with Neural Network method