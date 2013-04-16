CodeBaseSections
i-MorningRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The i-MorningRange morning range indicator.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input string CheckTime   ="08:00";   // Range check time
input bool   ShowHistory =true;     // Show levels in history
input int    NumberOfDays=5;        // Number of days in history
input bool   ShowComment =true;     // Show comments
input int    Shift=0;               // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input color Color1=clrBlue;         // resistance color
input color Color2=clrDarkOrange;   // support color

 This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 26.09.2007.   

Fig.1 The i-MorningRange indicator

Fig.1 The i-MorningRange indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1639

