i-MorningRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The i-MorningRange morning range indicator.
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input string CheckTime ="08:00"; // Range check time input bool ShowHistory =true; // Show levels in history input int NumberOfDays=5; // Number of days in history input bool ShowComment =true; // Show comments input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input color Color1=clrBlue; // resistance color input color Color2=clrDarkOrange; // support color
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 26.09.2007.
Fig.1 The i-MorningRange indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1639
