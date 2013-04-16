The trade sessions indicator. The indicator colors eight trade sessions by rectangles. The periods of sessions defined by indicator input parameters:

input int NumberOfDays= 50 ; input string S1Begin = "00:55" ; input string S1End = "03:55" ; input color S1Color = clrDarkSlateGray ; input string S2Begin = "03:55" ; input string S2End = "06:55" ; input color S2Color = clrDarkSlateGray ; input string S3Begin = "06:55" ; input string S3End = "09:55" ; input color S3Color = clrDarkSlateGray ; input string S4Begin = "09:55" ; input string S4End = "12:55" ; input color S4Color = clrDarkSlateGray ; input string S5Begin = "12:55" ; input string S5End = "15:55" ; input color S5Color = clrDarkSlateGray ; input string S6Begin = "15:55" ; input string S6End = "18:55" ; input color S6Color = clrDarkSlateGray ; input string S7Begin = "18:55" ; input string S7End = "21:55" ; input color S7Color = clrDarkSlateGray ; input string S8Begin = "21:55" ; input string S8End = "23:55" ; input color S8Color = clrDarkSlateGray ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 26.09.2007.

Fig.1 The i-Sessions indicator