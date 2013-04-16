CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-Sessions - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
22781
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
i-sessions.mq5 (10.35 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The trade sessions indicator. The indicator colors eight trade sessions by rectangles. The periods of sessions defined by indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input int    NumberOfDays=50;
input string S1Begin   ="00:55";
input string S1End     ="03:55";
input color  S1Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S2Begin   ="03:55";
input string S2End     ="06:55";
input color  S2Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S3Begin   ="06:55";
input string S3End     ="09:55";
input color  S3Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S4Begin   ="09:55";
input string S4End     ="12:55";
input color  S4Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S5Begin   ="12:55";
input string S5End     ="15:55";
input color  S5Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S6Begin   ="15:55";
input string S6End     ="18:55";
input color  S6Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S7Begin   ="18:55";
input string S7End     ="21:55";
input color  S7Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S8Begin   ="21:55";
input string S8End     ="23:55";
input color  S8Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 26.09.2007. 

Fig.1 The i-Sessions indicator

Fig.1 The i-Sessions indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1643

i-ParamonWorkTime i-ParamonWorkTime

The i-ParamonWorkTime indicator

Exp_FigurelliSeries Exp_FigurelliSeries

Trading system using the FigurelliSeries trend indicator

Bollinger Band Width calculation with Neural Network using Bollinger Band Width calculation with Neural Network using

This Expert Advisor works with Neural Network method

MorningFlat MorningFlat

This indicator displays the levels of the "morning flat" and shows possible targets