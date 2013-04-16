Watch how to download trading robots for free
The trade sessions indicator. The indicator colors eight trade sessions by rectangles. The periods of sessions defined by indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input int NumberOfDays=50; input string S1Begin ="00:55"; input string S1End ="03:55"; input color S1Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S2Begin ="03:55"; input string S2End ="06:55"; input color S2Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S3Begin ="06:55"; input string S3End ="09:55"; input color S3Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S4Begin ="09:55"; input string S4End ="12:55"; input color S4Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S5Begin ="12:55"; input string S5End ="15:55"; input color S5Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S6Begin ="15:55"; input string S6End ="18:55"; input color S6Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S7Begin ="18:55"; input string S7End ="21:55"; input color S7Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S8Begin ="21:55"; input string S8End ="23:55"; input color S8Color =clrDarkSlateGray;
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 26.09.2007.
Fig.1 The i-Sessions indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1643
