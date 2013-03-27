CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FigurelliSeries - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7415
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Rogerio Figurelli

The indicator allows defining the trend direction. The indicator displays the trend strength in the form of histogram bars on the lower window. If bars are higher than the zero level, it speaks of the ascending trend in the market. If the bars are lower than the level, it is the descending trend.

Fig.1 The FigurelliSeries indicator

Fig.1 The FigurelliSeries indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1608

CCIArrows CCIArrows

The semaphore signal indicator fixing moments of breakthrough of the zero level by the iCCI technical indicator and displaying these moments by color points

Average Volumes (Volumes Forecasting) Average Volumes (Volumes Forecasting)

The indicator displays in a separate window not only volumes, but their average value on history. The average value of volumes is used for drawing the forecast of volumes value for the current and the following days

Demo_FileFind Demo_FileFind

The script is a simple example of using the FileFindFirst(), FileFindNext() and FileFindClose() functions

Demo_FileCopy Demo_FileCopy

The script demonstrates the example of using the FileCopy() function