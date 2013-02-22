The real author:

mandorr

The trend indicator drawn on the basis of a comparison of six levels of simple Moving Averages with High and Low for 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 periods of the current candlestick.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 10.10.2007.

Fig.1 The TrendPower indicator