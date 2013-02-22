CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TrendPower - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10664
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
trendpower.mq5 (12.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

mandorr

The trend indicator drawn on the basis of a comparison of six levels of simple Moving Averages with High and Low for 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 periods of the current candlestick.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 10.10.2007.

Fig.1 The TrendPower indicator

Fig.1 The TrendPower indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1534

Average Speed Average Speed

Calculate Average Speed of price.

OneSideGaussianMA OneSideGaussianMA

The Moving Average drawn on the basis of Gauss algorithm

FX_Sniper_Ergodic_CCI FX_Sniper_Ergodic_CCI

The ergodic CCI.

Skype Control Library Skype Control Library

Library to work with Skype.