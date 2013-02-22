Watch how to download trading robots for free
TrendPower - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
mandorr
The trend indicator drawn on the basis of a comparison of six levels of simple Moving Averages with High and Low for 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 periods of the current candlestick.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 10.10.2007.
Fig.1 The TrendPower indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1534
