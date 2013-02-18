Watch how to download trading robots for free
OneSideGaussianMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
mladen
The Moving Average drawn on the basis of Gauss algorithm.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 17.07.2008.
Fig.1 The OneSide Gaussian MA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1525
