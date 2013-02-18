CodeBaseSections
OneSideGaussianMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

\MQL5\Include\
onesidegaussianlibrary.mqh (7.23 KB) view
onesidegaussianma.mq5 (7.3 KB) view
The real author:

mladen

The Moving Average drawn on the basis of Gauss algorithm.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 17.07.2008.

Fig.1 The OneSide Gaussian MA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1525

