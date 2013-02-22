The real author:

Fx Sniper

The indicator which uses the standard technical CCI indicator, displayed as the main red line and the ergodic CCI indicator drawn on the basis of the triple EMA averaging, displayed as the signal purple line.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The FX_Sniper_Ergodic_CCI indicator