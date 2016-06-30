Real author:

Ramdass

The simplest oscillator based on the difference between the price and its Moving Average. The oscillator is smoothed and displayed as a color histogram.

The indicator is calculated by the following formula:

XDPO(i) = MA(Close(i) - MA(i, N),M)

where N — MA period, M — indicator smoothing period

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 01.09.2008.

Fig.1. XDPO_Histogram