CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XDPO_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4012
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
xdpo_histogram.mq5 (8.5 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Ramdass

The simplest oscillator based on the difference between the price and its Moving Average. The oscillator is smoothed and displayed as a color histogram.

The indicator is calculated by the following formula:

XDPO(i) = MA(Close(i) - MA(i, N),M)

where N — MA period, M — indicator smoothing period

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 01.09.2008.

Fig.1. XDPO_Histogram

Fig.1. XDPO_Histogram

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15289

Detrended_Price_Oscillator Detrended_Price_Oscillator

The simplest oscillator based on the difference between the price and its Moving Average.

Taf Taf

The channel applying the algorithm similar to the simplest zigzag.

Exp_XDPO_Histogram Exp_XDPO_Histogram

Trading system based on XDPO_Histogram indicator signals.

XDPO_Histogram_HTF XDPO_Histogram_HTF

XDPO_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.