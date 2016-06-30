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XDPO_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Ramdass
The simplest oscillator based on the difference between the price and its Moving Average. The oscillator is smoothed and displayed as a color histogram.
The indicator is calculated by the following formula:
XDPO(i) = MA(Close(i) - MA(i, N),M)
where N — MA period, M — indicator smoothing period
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 01.09.2008.
Fig.1. XDPO_Histogram
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15289
The simplest oscillator based on the difference between the price and its Moving Average.Taf
The channel applying the algorithm similar to the simplest zigzag.
Trading system based on XDPO_Histogram indicator signals.XDPO_Histogram_HTF
XDPO_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.