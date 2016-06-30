Real author:

Ramdass

The indicator looks similar to MA since it filters the price direction (trend) in the same way.

Detrended Price Oscillator is calculated according to the formula:

DPO(i) = Close(i) - SMA(i, N)

where N — MA period.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 01.09.2008.

Fig.1. Detrended_Price_Oscillator