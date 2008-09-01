CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Detrended Price Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
22803
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
DPO.mq4 (1.88 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Detrendeded Price Oscillator (DPO) indicator looks like a moving average because it filters the directivity (trend) in the price values in the same manner, it allows to determine the circularity easier. The indicator determines the circularity by drawing the moving avarage in the form of a straight horizontal line and then plaсing the price values along this line according to their ratio to the moving average.

The Detrended Price Oscillator is calculated by the following formula:

DPO(i) = Close(i) - SMA(i, N)

where N is the period of the moving average.





Aroon Oscillator Aroon Oscillator

The oscilator rapidly discovers the end of the price trend and the beginning of the price movement in a horizontal interval and reverse.

CloseOrd.mq4 CloseOrd.mq4

It deletes a pending order or closes an opened order in accordance with your selection. It is necessary just to drag the script to an order. The script will choose the closest one and will close or delete it.

CCI Woodies CCI Woodies

Two CCI indicators with different periods in a single subwindow.

Keltner Channel Keltner Channel

The Keltner Channel indicator determines the most significant trends.