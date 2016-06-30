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Experts

Exp_XDPO_Histogram - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_XDPO_Histogram.mq5 (8.43 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XDPO_Histogram.mq5 (8.47 KB) view
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Trading system based on XDPO_Histogram indicator signals. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a change in histogram direction.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file XDPO_Histogram.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H12:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15294

XDPO_Histogram XDPO_Histogram

The simplest oscillator based on the difference between the price and its Moving Average. The oscillator is smoothed and displayed as a color histogram.

Detrended_Price_Oscillator Detrended_Price_Oscillator

The simplest oscillator based on the difference between the price and its Moving Average.

XDPO_Histogram_HTF XDPO_Histogram_HTF

XDPO_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Detrended_Price_Oscillator_HTF Detrended_Price_Oscillator_HTF

Detrended_Price_Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.