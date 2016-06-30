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Taf - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Poul_Trade_Forum
The channel applying the algorithm similar to the simplest zigzag.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.08.2008.
Fig.1. Taf
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15282
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