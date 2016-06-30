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Indicators

Taf - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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taf.mq5 (6.49 KB) view
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Real author:

Poul_Trade_Forum

The channel applying the algorithm similar to the simplest zigzag.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.08.2008.

Fig.1. Taf

Fig.1. Taf

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15282

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