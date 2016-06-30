Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8551
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- Input parameters of Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_Sign:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation input ENUM_MODE Mode=MODE1; // Signal defining algorithm input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA_; // Method of averaging of the first Moving Average input int Length1=5; // Depth of the first Moving Average smoothing input int Phase1=15; // Parameter of the first Moving Average, //---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input Applied_price_ IPC1=PRICE_MEDIAN_; // First MA price constant input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; // Second MA averaging method input int Length2=35; // Depth of the second Moving Average smoothing input int Phase2=15; // Parameter of the second MA, //---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input Applied_price_ IPC2=PRICE_MEDIAN_; // Second MA price constant
- The input parameters of Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color Upsymbol_Color=clrPaleGreen; // Uptrend symbol color input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrDeepPink; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Display the indicator name input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
- Input parameters of Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_HTF_Signal that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Indicator triggering option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of generated alerts
If several Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
Place the indicator compiled file Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_Sign.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Fig.1. Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation
Fig.2. Elliott_Wave_Oscillator_HTF_Signal. Signal for a deal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15275
AML_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.ResSupFibo
The indicator displays a price momentum for a symbol accompanied by Fibo retracement markup.
The channel applying the algorithm similar to the simplest zigzag.Detrended_Price_Oscillator
The simplest oscillator based on the difference between the price and its Moving Average.