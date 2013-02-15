Join our fan page
SR-RateIndicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8226
The real author:
Tinytjan
A trend, normalized oscillator drawn in the form of a histogram. The range of change is -100/+100. The color of the indicator corresponds to the trend direction.
The next input parameters defines the high and the low values after which the trend is considered valid.
input int inHighLevel=+20; input int inLowLevel=-20;
WindowSize input parameter sets the width of the window within which the indicator is calculated.
input uint WindowSize=20; //the width of the window
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.02.2008.
Fig.1 The SR-RateIndicator indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1522
