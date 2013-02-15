A semaphore arrow signal indicator drawn on the basis of the EMA trend and reversal signals from crossings of the StepSto_v1 oscillator and its signal line.

Place the StepSto_v1.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Indicator input parameters:

input int confirm_StepMA_Bars= 2 ; input HourCount TradeTimeFrom=D00; input HourCount TradeTimeTo=D23; input bool alert_ON= false ; input double Kfast= 1.0000 ; input double Kslow= 1.0000 ; input uint EMA_Period= 50 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 11.10.2007.

Fig.1 The CatFX50 indicator