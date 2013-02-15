Watch how to download trading robots for free
CatFX50 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance
A semaphore arrow signal indicator drawn on the basis of the EMA trend and reversal signals from crossings of the StepSto_v1 oscillator and its signal line.
Place the StepSto_v1.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input int confirm_StepMA_Bars=2; //the number of bars to confirm the signal input HourCount TradeTimeFrom=D00; //start trading input HourCount TradeTimeTo=D23; //stop trading input bool alert_ON=false; //permission to send alert input double Kfast=1.0000; input double Kslow=1.0000; input uint EMA_Period=50;
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 11.10.2007.
Fig.1 The CatFX50 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1523
