CatFX50 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8020
(21)
A semaphore arrow signal indicator drawn on the basis of the EMA trend and reversal signals from crossings of the StepSto_v1 oscillator and its signal line.

Place the StepSto_v1.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators. 

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input int confirm_StepMA_Bars=2;    //the number of bars to confirm the signal
input HourCount TradeTimeFrom=D00;  //start trading
input HourCount TradeTimeTo=D23;    //stop trading
input bool alert_ON=false;          //permission to send alert
input double Kfast=1.0000;
input double Kslow=1.0000;
input uint EMA_Period=50;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 11.10.2007.  

Fig.1 The CatFX50 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1523

