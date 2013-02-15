CodeBaseSections
Indicators

KiS_max_min_Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6998
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
The real author:

KCBT.

The channel drawn on High and Low prices of daily candlesticks. In addition to the channel, the indicator displays in the comment field some values of candlestick chart on the current bar. This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 11.10.2007.

Fig.1 The KiS_max_min_Channels indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1521

