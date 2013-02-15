Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
KiS_max_min_Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6998
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
KCBT.
The channel drawn on High and Low prices of daily candlesticks. In addition to the channel, the indicator displays in the comment field some values of candlestick chart on the current bar. This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 11.10.2007.
Fig.1 The KiS_max_min_Channels indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1521
The speed indicator of price change smoothed by the JMA averaging.AbsoluteStrengthMarket
A tape indicator which defines the market state using the AbsoluteStrength indicator
A semaphore arrow signal indicator drawn on the basis of the EMA trend and reversal signals from crossings of the StepSto_v1 oscillator and its signal lineSR-RateIndicator
A trend, normalized oscillator drawn in the form of a histogram