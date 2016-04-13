Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MAOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4474
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Vitalie Postolache
A simple oscillator based on the difference between values of two MAs either of different periods (Fast MA - Slow MA) or of the same one but with a "lag" of a few bars (set in the iPeriod variable).
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
The indicator has originally been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 21.07.2014.
Fig.1. Indicators MAOscillator and MAOscillatorHist
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14904
The FastStochastic stochastic oscillator with the noise reduction, and the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Exp_ForexLine
A trading system based on the signals of the ForexLine indicator.
The ColorXMACD indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.RSI_Histogram
The classical RSI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.