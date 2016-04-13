Join our fan page
ColorXMACDCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorXMACD indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorXMACD indicator algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The ColorXMACDCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14914
