CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorXMACDCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5199
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
ColorXMACDCandle.mq5 (11.37 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorXMACD indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorXMACD indicator algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The ColorXMACDCandle indicator

Fig.1. The ColorXMACDCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14914

MAOscillator MAOscillator

A simple oscillator based on the difference between values of two MAs either of different periods or of the same one but with a "lag" of a few bars.

FastStochastic_HTF FastStochastic_HTF

The FastStochastic stochastic oscillator with the noise reduction, and the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

RSI_Histogram RSI_Histogram

The classical RSI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.

DeMarker_Histogram DeMarker_Histogram

The classical DeMarker indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.