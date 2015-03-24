Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ForexLine - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 39114
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
ForexLine indicator provides signals for trade, white line (sell signal) and the blue line (buy signal).
May be useful to fellow traders.
Updates (26/03/2015): (update_01)
- Added Alerts (Messages, Email and Sound) to the indicator.
- Eliminate bugs due to the use of ArraySetAsSeries (true).
Update (08/04/2015): (update_02)
~ Eliminate bugs due to the use of LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer.
~ Enhance the signal alerts.
~ Improve signal formula, to make it more accurate.
~ Simplify the text messages alerts.
FMOneEA
FMOneEA is a scalping Expert Advisor based on MA and MACD indicators.Average of ATR
Average of ATR (AATR) is simple but effective indicator to confirm any price action trading strategy.
Candle Movement Monitoring
This indicator is used to monitor the movement of the previous candle from 1m to 1D timeframe.Indicator Values to CSV
Save your indicator values and Open, High, Low, Close, Volume data to a csv file of your choice.