Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FastStochastic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4257
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The FastStochastic stochastic oscillator with the noise reduction, and the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires FastStochastic.mq5 indicator file. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The FastStochastic_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14898
A trading system based on the signals of the ForexLine indicator.DivergenceBar
A signal indicator which points at the reverse bars based on Bill Williams' Profitunity system excluding the angulation relative to the Alligator indicator mouth.
A simple oscillator based on the difference between values of two MAs either of different periods or of the same one but with a "lag" of a few bars.ColorXMACDCandle
The ColorXMACD indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.