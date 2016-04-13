CodeBaseSections
FastStochastic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
FastStochastic.mq5 (11.11 KB) view
FastStochastic_HTF.mq5 (13.76 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
The FastStochastic stochastic oscillator with the noise reduction, and the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires FastStochastic.mq5 indicator file. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The FastStochastic_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14898

