Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XMA_BBx7_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3432
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The XMA_BBx7 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires XMA_BBx7.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14889
Extrem_N_HTF
The Extrem_N indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Extrem_N
This is a plain and simple indicator that determines the rising high or falling low.
Exp_Extrem_N
A trading system based on the signals of the Extrem_N indicator.DivergenceBar
A signal indicator which points at the reverse bars based on Bill Williams' Profitunity system excluding the angulation relative to the Alligator indicator mouth.