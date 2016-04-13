CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XMA_BBx7_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3432
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xma_bbx7.mq5 (16.02 KB) view
xma_bbx7_htf.mq5 (14.69 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The XMA_BBx7 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XMA_BBx7.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14889

Extrem_N_HTF Extrem_N_HTF

The Extrem_N indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Extrem_N Extrem_N

This is a plain and simple indicator that determines the rising high or falling low.

Exp_Extrem_N Exp_Extrem_N

A trading system based on the signals of the Extrem_N indicator.

DivergenceBar DivergenceBar

A signal indicator which points at the reverse bars based on Bill Williams' Profitunity system excluding the angulation relative to the Alligator indicator mouth.