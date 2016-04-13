CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XMA_BBx7 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3690
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xma_bbx7.mq5 (16.02 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, with the display of the last values as price labels.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7 indicator

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14870

BB_OsMA_HTF BB_OsMA_HTF

The BB_OsMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ForexLine_HTF ForexLine_HTF

The ForexLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Notches_HTF Notches_HTF

The Notches indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Extrem_N Extrem_N

This is a plain and simple indicator that determines the rising high or falling low.