Exp_Extrem_N - expert for MetaTrader 5
A trading system based on the signals of the Extrem_N indicator. A trade signal is generated at the close of a bar when a red indicator line appears after the green one has disappeared, or vice versa.
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file Extrem_N.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with the brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H6:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
The XMA_BBx7 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Extrem_N_HTF
The Extrem_N indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
A signal indicator which points at the reverse bars based on Bill Williams' Profitunity system excluding the angulation relative to the Alligator indicator mouth.Exp_ForexLine
A trading system based on the signals of the ForexLine indicator.