CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Extrem_N - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4838
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
extrem_n.mq5 (5.88 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Serkov Alexandr

A plain and simple indicator. The indicator considers there is a downtrend, if the current low is lower than the low located N bars before.

Conversely, there is an uptrend, if the current high is higher than the high N bars before. You can set the check depth in the properties. The indicator is good for finding rollbacks to use them as entry points.

The indicator has originally been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 09.09.2014.

Fig.1. The Extrem_N indicator

Fig.1. The Extrem_N indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14872

Notches_HTF Notches_HTF

The Notches indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

XMA_BBx7 XMA_BBx7

Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, with the display of the last values as price labels.

Extrem_N_HTF Extrem_N_HTF

The Extrem_N indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

XMA_BBx7_HTF XMA_BBx7_HTF

The XMA_BBx7 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.