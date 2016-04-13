CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Extrem_N_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
extrem_n.mq5 (5.88 KB) view
extrem_n_htf.mq5 (9.01 KB) view
The Extrem_N indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Extrem_N.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Extrem_N_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14888

Extrem_N Extrem_N

This is a plain and simple indicator that determines the rising high or falling low.

