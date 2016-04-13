CodeBaseSections
Indicators

DivergenceBar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
6917
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
A signal indicator which points at the reverse bars based on Bill Williams' Profitunity system excluding the angulation relative to the Alligator indicator mouth.

  • Green marker (bullish reversal bar) — buy signal.
  • Red marker (bearish reversal bar) — sell signal.

The indicator has originally been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 26.05.2015.

Fig.1. The DivergenceBar indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14895

