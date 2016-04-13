



A signal indicator which points at the reverse bars based on Bill Williams' Profitunity system excluding the angulation relative to the Alligator indicator mouth.

Green marker (bullish reversal bar) — buy signal.

Red marker (bearish reversal bar) — sell signal.

The indicator has originally been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 26.05.2015.

Fig.1. The DivergenceBar indicator

