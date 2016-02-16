CodeBaseSections
XEnvelopes3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Three Envelopes channels, based on one moving average with different deviation values, drawn as a cloud. The first channel is painted in a pale gray color, the top of the second channel, extending beyond the first channel, is painted in a pale green color, and the bottom of the second channel, also extending beyond the first channel, is painted in a pale pink color. The top of the third channel, extending beyond the second channel, is painted in pale blue, and the third channel bottom, also extending beyond the second channel, is painted in bright pink.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The XEnvelopes3 Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14779

