XEnvelopes2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The XEnvelopes2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires XEnvelopes2 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The XEnvelopes2_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14751
XEnvelopes2
Two Envelopes channels, based on one moving average with different deviation values, drawn as a cloud.XEnvelopes_HTF
The XEnvelopes with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
XEnvelopes3
Three Envelopes channels, based on one moving average with different deviation values, drawn as a cloud.XEnvelopes3_HTF
The XEnvelopes3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.