XEnvelopes2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The XEnvelopes2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XEnvelopes2 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The XEnvelopes2_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14751

XEnvelopes2 XEnvelopes2

Two Envelopes channels, based on one moving average with different deviation values, drawn as a cloud.

XEnvelopes_HTF XEnvelopes_HTF

The XEnvelopes with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XEnvelopes3 XEnvelopes3

Three Envelopes channels, based on one moving average with different deviation values, drawn as a cloud.

XEnvelopes3_HTF XEnvelopes3_HTF

The XEnvelopes3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.