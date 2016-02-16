CodeBaseSections
XEnvelopes2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xenvelopes2.mq5 (9.25 KB) view
Two Envelopes channels, based on one moving average with different deviation values, drawn as a cloud. The first channel is painted in a pale gray color, the top of the second channel, extending beyond the first channel, is painted in a pale green color, and the bottom of the second channel, also extending beyond the first channel, is painted in a pale pink color.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The XEnvelopes2 Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14750

XEnvelopes_HTF XEnvelopes_HTF

The XEnvelopes with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XEnvelopes XEnvelopes

The classic Envelopes indicator which uses the algorithms of universal averaging and fills the channel with a colored background.

XEnvelopes2_HTF XEnvelopes2_HTF

The XEnvelopes2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

XEnvelopes3 XEnvelopes3

Three Envelopes channels, based on one moving average with different deviation values, drawn as a cloud.