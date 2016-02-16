Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XEnvelopes3_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3843
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The XEnvelopes3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires XEnvelopes3.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The XEnvelopes3_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14780
XEnvelopes3
Three Envelopes channels, based on one moving average with different deviation values, drawn as a cloud.XEnvelopes2_HTF
The XEnvelopes2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
ReversalNavi
The indicator shows the entry point that follows the reversal bar.TangoLine
The indicator displays rapid reversals to the dynamic change of the direction.