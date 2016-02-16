CodeBaseSections
XEnvelopes3_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xenvelopes3.mq5 (11.18 KB) view
xenvelopes3_htf.mq5 (14.07 KB) view
The XEnvelopes3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XEnvelopes3.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The XEnvelopes3_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14780

