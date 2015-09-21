CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCI on Step Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

fxborg | English Русский Deutsch 日本語
Views:
32292
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The classic CCI indicator uses Moving Average of Typical price. This version uses median line of the Step Channel indicator.

This line will be created from the result of tug of war between [raising price] and [falling price].

This chart shows the differences.

  • Blue Line is Typical SMA(14),
  • Pink Line is Volatility Step Channel(StdDev(1.0), Ma(3), Volatility(70)).

cci on step channel

Recommendations:

2 cci on step channel

Use 2 period CCI


Fast period CCI

Fast period CCI


Slow period CCI

Slow period CCI

Master Tools Master Tools

Money Management / Pivot / Daily Open / Support-Resistance / Grid / Information of all kind / Tendency indicator.

Daily Break Point Daily Break Point

This an H1 strategy. This EA will execute at the new bar if the last bar has broken through the point that we set.

History Dump CSV with heat map for Excel analysis History Dump CSV with heat map for Excel analysis

This script creates a .CSV file of your order history so you can import it into Excel and analyse it using the calculated heat map slots and other calculated values. All trading attributes are extracted from the history and output to the .CSV file. Updated version 1.03 (about 27KB) has NetProfit, OpenDay, OpenHour, OpenSlot, CloseDay, CloseHour, CloseSlot, DurationMinutes, PotentialWinPips, PotentialLossPips and others. The file is tab delimited for easier conversion from text to columns in Excel. Times are server time. Handles 4 and 5 digit brokers and 2/3 and 4/5 point value pairs, e.g. JPY correctly.

Custom Bollinger Bands Custom Bollinger Bands

Bollinger Bands with customizable moving average method and applied price.