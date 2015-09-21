cci on step channel

The classic CCI indicator uses Moving Average of Typical price. This version uses median line of the Step Channel indicator.

This line will be created from the result of tug of war between [raising price] and [falling price].

This chart shows the differences.

Blue Line is Typical SMA(14),

Pink Line is Volatility Step Channel(StdDev(1.0), Ma(3), Volatility(70)).

Recommendations:

Use 2 period CCI





Fast period CCI





Slow period CCI