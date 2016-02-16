CodeBaseSections
CCI_On_StepChannel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3840
(18)
cci_on_stepchannel.mq5 (12.37 KB) view
cci_on_stepchannel_htf.mq5 (11.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The CCI_On_StepChannel with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires CCI_On_StepChannel.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The CCI_On_StepChannel_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14735

