OrderExample - expert for MetaTrader 5

This OrderExample Expert Advisor is based on the OrderSendAsync() example in MQL5 Reference.

  • The Expert Advisor sends trade requests using OrderSendAsync() function.
  • Displays handling trading events using OnTrade() handler function.
  • Expert Advisor parameters allow setting Magic Number (unique Expert ID).

METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal

METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_XRSX_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

DEMA_3HTF DEMA_3HTF

Three Double Exponential Moving Average indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

ForexLine ForexLine

ForexLine indicator provides signals for trade: red line (sell signal) and blue line (buy signal).

METRO_WPR_HTF_Signal METRO_WPR_HTF_Signal

The METRO_WPR_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the METRO_WPR_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction and generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades.