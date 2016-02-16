Join our fan page
METRO_WPR_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The METRO_WPR_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the METRO_WPR_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction and generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades.
If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of round steering wheel, the color of which corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator signals by displaying a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the trade direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- METRO_WPR_Sign indicator input parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation input uint PeriodWPR=7; // Indicator period input uint StepSizeFast=5; // Fast step input uint StepSizeSlow=15; // Slow step
- METRO_WPR_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color Upsymbol_Color=clrDarkTurquoise; // Uptrend symbol color input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrDarkOrange; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
- Input parameters of the METRO_WPR_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Triggering indication option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of generated alerts
In case several METRO_WPR_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file METRO_WPR.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The METRO_WPR_HTF_Signal indicator A signal of trend continuation
Fig. 2. The METRO_WPR_HTF_Signal indicator Signal for trade
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14701
