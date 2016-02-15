CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ForexLine - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Roberto Jacobs
Published:
forexline.mq5 (13.47 KB) view
ForexLine is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, based on ForexLine indicator for MetaTrader 4.

ForexLine indicator provides signals for trade: red line (sell signal) and blue line (buy signal).

EURGBPH1-FXLine

The Expert Advisor sends trade requests using OrderSendAsync() function.

METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_XRSX_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

The METRO_WPR_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the METRO_WPR_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction and generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades.

The METRO_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the METRO_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction and generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades.