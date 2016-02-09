CodeBaseSections
METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
metro_xrsx_htf_signal.mq5
metro_xrsx_sign.mq5
xrsx.mq5
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_XRSX_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a steering wheel, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. METRO_XRSX_Sign indicator input parameters:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                     |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input Smooth_Method DSmoothMethod=MODE_JJMA;           // Price smoothing method
input int DPeriod=15;                                  // Moving average period
input int DPhase=100;                                  // Averaging parameter of the moving average
//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input Smooth_Method SSmoothMethod=MODE_JurX;           // signal line smoothing method
input int SPeriod=7;                                   // Signal line period
input int SPhase=100;                                  // Signal line parameter
//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;                  // Price constant
input int StepSizeFast=5;                              // Fast step
input int StepSizeSlow=15;                             // Slow step

  2. METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization: 
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrDodgerBlue;              // Uptrend symbol color
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta;                 // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset
  3. Input parameters of the METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Indication trigger option
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of alerts

In case several METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

Place METRO_XRSX_Sign.mq5 and XRSX.mq5 compiled indicator files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal indicator A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 2. The METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal indicator Signal for trade

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14699

