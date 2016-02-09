Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5277
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_XRSX_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a steering wheel, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- METRO_XRSX_Sign indicator input parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation input Smooth_Method DSmoothMethod=MODE_JJMA; // Price smoothing method input int DPeriod=15; // Moving average period input int DPhase=100; // Averaging parameter of the moving average //---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input Smooth_Method SSmoothMethod=MODE_JurX; // signal line smoothing method input int SPeriod=7; // Signal line period input int SPhase=100; // Signal line parameter //---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price constant input int StepSizeFast=5; // Fast step input int StepSizeSlow=15; // Slow step
- METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color Upsymbol_Color=clrDodgerBlue; // Uptrend symbol color input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
- Input parameters of the METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Indication trigger option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of alerts
In case several METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
Place METRO_XRSX_Sign.mq5 and XRSX.mq5 compiled indicator files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal indicator A signal of trend continuation
Fig. 2. The METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal indicator Signal for trade
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14699
Three Double Exponential Moving Average indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.DEMA_HTF
The Double Exponential Moving Average indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The Expert Advisor sends trade requests using OrderSendAsync() function.ForexLine
ForexLine indicator provides signals for trade: red line (sell signal) and blue line (buy signal).