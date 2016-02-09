CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DEMA_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4458
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
dema_3htf.mq5 (12.54 KB) view
dema_3htf_.mq5 (12.54 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Three Double Exponential Moving Average indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

Figure 1. The DEMA_3HTF and DEMA_3HTF_ indicators

Figure 1. The DEMA_3HTF and DEMA_3HTF_ indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14698

DEMA_HTF DEMA_HTF

The Double Exponential Moving Average indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CopyTicksInd CopyTicksInd

The indicator demonstrates the operation of obtaining the ticks using the "CopyTicks", and allows to compare the three modes of obtaining ticks.

METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal

METRO_XRSX_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_XRSX_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

OrderExample OrderExample

The Expert Advisor sends trade requests using OrderSendAsync() function.