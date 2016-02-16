Join our fan page
MaxminChannelWithSlope - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5100
Real author:
fajuzi
Simple Max-Min channel with a slope. In fact, this is the Donchian channel with a slope. If the xslope input parameter is equal to zero, then the indicator becomes a regular Donchian channel. Use the Moving Average of the Momentum.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 23.12.2015.
Figure 1. The MaxminChannelWithSlope indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14725
The indicator of smoothed Standard Deviation or by the terminology of the resulting indicator's author - the base volatility indicator.