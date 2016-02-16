CodeBaseSections
MaxminChannelWithSlope - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5100
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

fajuzi

Simple Max-Min channel with a slope. In fact, this is the Donchian channel with a slope. If the xslope input parameter is equal to zero, then the indicator becomes a regular Donchian channel. Use the Moving Average of the Momentum.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 23.12.2015.

Figure 1. The MaxminChannelWithSlope indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14725

