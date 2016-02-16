Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
AlphaTrendSpotter-pa_free - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5280
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Andy Ismail
A semaphore signal indicator based on the price extremums for the two periods determined by the indicator input parameter.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.01.2016.
Figure 1. The AlphaTrendSpotter-pa_free indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14720
The ColorBearsGap indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorBullsGap_HTF
The ColorBullsGap indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The indicator helps to determine the beginning and end of trends on the basis of the slope of the "matches" lines and the color of their heads.MaxminChannelWithSlope
Simple Max-Min channel with a slope.