AlphaTrendSpotter-pa_free - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

Andy Ismail

A semaphore signal indicator based on the price extremums for the two periods determined by the indicator input parameter.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.01.2016.

Figure 1. The AlphaTrendSpotter-pa_free indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14720

