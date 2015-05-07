Watch how to download trading robots for free
Alpha Trend Spotter PA Free - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Andy Ismail
- 37593
-
- Updated:
Real author:
Andy Ismail
This indicator is a free version of Alpha Trend Spotter PA. Suplement for Alpha Trend Spotter (ATS) indicator.
This indicator acts by PRICE ACTION to find the strongest trend each day, use it when ATS shows clear Bullish or Bearish Trend.
How to Use:
- PINK Arrow means Sell
- GREEN Arrow means Buy
Recommendations:
Suitable for M5, H1, H4, D1 timeframes. Suitable for Binary Option 5 minutes signal. Never trade when there is a high impact news.
