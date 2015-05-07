CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Alpha Trend Spotter PA Free - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andy Ismail | English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語
Published by:
Andy Ismail
Views:
37593
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Andy Ismail

This indicator is a free version of Alpha Trend Spotter PA. Suplement for Alpha Trend Spotter (ATS) indicator.

This indicator acts by PRICE ACTION to find the strongest trend each day, use it when ATS shows clear Bullish or Bearish Trend.

How to Use:

  1. PINK Arrow means Sell
  2. GREEN Arrow means Buy

EURJPY M5

Recommendations:

Suitable for M5, H1, H4, D1 timeframes. Suitable for Binary Option 5 minutes signal. Never trade when there is a high impact news.

Arbitrage Arbitrage

Difference between two currencies.

Doji Candle Detection Doji Candle Detection

Doji candle histogram detector with alert & email notfication.

Parallel Strategies Example Parallel Strategies Example

This is a simple multistrategies EA based on many strategies that work in parallel mode.

Aeron JJN Scalper EA Aeron JJN Scalper EA

Expert Advisor based on JJN Scalper indicator.