ColorBearsGap_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Views:
- 3538
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
The ColorBearsGap indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorBearsGap.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The ColorBearsGap_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14713
The ColorBullsGap indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Stream
The indicator marks the bars, the size of which exceeds the value specified in the settings. The body of the bar, the opening price and the closing price of the bar are taken into account.
A semaphore signal indicator based on the price extremums for the period determined by the indicator input parameter.RJTX_Matches
The indicator helps to determine the beginning and end of trends on the basis of the slope of the "matches" lines and the color of their heads.