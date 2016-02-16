Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorBullsGap_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3552
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorBullsGap indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorBullsGap.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The ColorBullsGap_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14712
The indicator marks the bars, the size of which exceeds the value specified in the settings. The body of the bar, the opening price and the closing price of the bar are taken into account.METRO_Stochastic_HTF_Signal
The METRO_Stochastic_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the METRO_Stochastic_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction and generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades.
The ColorBearsGap indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.AlphaTrendSpotter-pa_free
A semaphore signal indicator based on the price extremums for the period determined by the indicator input parameter.