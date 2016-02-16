The indicator marks the bars, the size of which exceeds the value specified in the settings. The body of the bar, the opening price and the closing price of the bar are taken into account.

The METRO_Stochastic_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the METRO_Stochastic_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction and generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades.