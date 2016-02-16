CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorBullsGap_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3552
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
colorbullsgap.mq5 (7.84 KB) view
colorbullsgap_htf.mq5 (9.58 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorBullsGap indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorBullsGap.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ColorBullsGap_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The ColorBullsGap_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14712

Stream Stream

The indicator marks the bars, the size of which exceeds the value specified in the settings. The body of the bar, the opening price and the closing price of the bar are taken into account.

METRO_Stochastic_HTF_Signal METRO_Stochastic_HTF_Signal

The METRO_Stochastic_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the METRO_Stochastic_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction and generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades.

ColorBearsGap_HTF ColorBearsGap_HTF

The ColorBearsGap indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

AlphaTrendSpotter-pa_free AlphaTrendSpotter-pa_free

A semaphore signal indicator based on the price extremums for the period determined by the indicator input parameter.