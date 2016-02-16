CodeBaseSections
METRO_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The METRO_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or a signal for performing a trade generated by the METRO_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored indication of the trend or the trade direction and generates alerts or sound notifications if there are signals for performing trades.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of round steering wheel, the color of which corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator signals by displaying a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the trade direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. The METRO_Sign indicator input parameters:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input uint PeriodRSI=7;                                // Indicator period
input uint StepSizeFast=5;                             // Fast step
input uint StepSizeSlow=15;                            // Slow step

  2. METRO_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrBlue;                    // Uptrend symbol color
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrDeepPink;                // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset
  3. Input parameters of the METRO_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Triggering indication option
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of generated alerts

In case several METRO_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file METRO_Sign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The METRO_HTF_Signal indicator A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 2. The METRO_HTF_Signal indicator Signal for trade

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14704

