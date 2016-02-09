CodeBaseSections
Indicators

XDidi_Index_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3524
(18)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xdidi_index.mq5 (8.84 KB) view
xdidi_index_cloud_htf.mq5 (12.42 KB) view
xdidi_index_htf.mq5 (13.13 KB) view
The XDidi_Index with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XDidi_Index.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The XDidi_Index_HTF and XDidi_Index_Cloud_HTF indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14661

