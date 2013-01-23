Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ChannelAnt - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9535
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Stajer59
The ChannelAnt indicator is a channel indicator based on the Moving Average. Its construction is based on the use of the balance line (violet, thick line) which "attracts" price to itself, and the remaining lines which are used according to its position as support and resistance lines.
When drawing Forex channels lines of the ChannelAnt indicator the ratio of 38%, 62%, 100% are used for deleting the balance line. It is recommended to use the ChannelAnt indicator on high timeframes starting from hour period. As a strategy it is possible to work as on rollback, so on breakthrough of levels depending on volatility of the currency pair and preferences.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Fig.1 The ChannelAnt indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1458
The Fast Stochastic indicator is one of modifications of a popular stochastic oscillator.ADX Cross Hull Style
A semaphore, arrow indicator drawn on the basis of the ADX technical indicator
The Expert Advisor drawn on the principle of the semaphore, signal MBKAsctrend3 indicator.Limit Stop Order Script
The script for manual trade: when achieving the limit price the script sets stop order and logs out