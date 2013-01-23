CodeBaseSections
Exp_MBKAsctrend3 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
mbkasctrend3.mq5 (8.72 KB) view
exp_mbkasctrend3.mq5 (8.42 KB) view
The Exp_MBKAsctrend3 trading system based on changes of the trend direction displayed by the MBKAsctrend3 indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the next indicator arrow appears.

Place MBKAsctrend3.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

The Expert Advisor provides a possibility to display the indicator used in the current chart directly from the Expert Advisor. There is no need to install the indicator on the chart manually. This is quite convenient, as the indicator is displayed in the chart automatically after the Expert Advisor is installed in the chart. This indicator always has input parameters identical to the Expert Advisor's input parameters. The indicator is present in the chart only if it coincides with the chart's timeframe!

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHFH4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1459

