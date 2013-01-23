CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Limit Stop Order Script - script for MetaTrader 5

Serhii Ivanenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13551
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

It is intended to breakthrough's trading on the support / resistance levels. For example if the price touches the given limit price the script places its stop order at the defined stop buy price (on 5-10 pips above level) and exists. Thus, if the price breaks through the support line no buy stop order is sent. I.e. such approach serves as a filter that allows to deselect weak / false signals.

Limit Stop Orders parameters



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1460

Exp_MBKAsctrend3 Exp_MBKAsctrend3

The Expert Advisor drawn on the principle of the semaphore, signal MBKAsctrend3 indicator.

ChannelAnt ChannelAnt

The channel indicator that draws support and resistance lines.

HawaiianTsunamiSurfer, a statistical look at determinant price explosions HawaiianTsunamiSurfer, a statistical look at determinant price explosions

This system, based on Momentum indicator, assumes that very strong price movements are determinant. It consists in riding the appearing tsunamis, for instance, an important US Nonfarm Payrolls release. HawaiianTsunamiSurfer works well on AUDUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD.

Normalized Volume Normalized Volume

The market volume indicator whose main purpose is to filter false signals which occur in the side movement of the market.