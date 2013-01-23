The Expert Advisor drawn on the principle of the semaphore, signal MBKAsctrend3 indicator.

This system, based on Momentum indicator, assumes that very strong price movements are determinant. It consists in riding the appearing tsunamis, for instance, an important US Nonfarm Payrolls release. HawaiianTsunamiSurfer works well on AUDUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD.

The market volume indicator whose main purpose is to filter false signals which occur in the side movement of the market.