Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Limit Stop Order Script - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 13551
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
It is intended to breakthrough's trading on the support / resistance levels. For example if the price touches the given limit price the script places
its stop order at the defined stop buy price (on 5-10 pips above level) and exists. Thus, if the price breaks through the support line no buy stop order is sent. I.e. such approach serves as a filter that allows to deselect weak / false signals.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1460
The Expert Advisor drawn on the principle of the semaphore, signal MBKAsctrend3 indicator.ChannelAnt
The channel indicator that draws support and resistance lines.
This system, based on Momentum indicator, assumes that very strong price movements are determinant. It consists in riding the appearing tsunamis, for instance, an important US Nonfarm Payrolls release. HawaiianTsunamiSurfer works well on AUDUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD.Normalized Volume
The market volume indicator whose main purpose is to filter false signals which occur in the side movement of the market.