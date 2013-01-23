CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FastStochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9231
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
faststochastic.mq5 (11.05 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Fast Stochastic indicator is one of modifications of a popular stochastic oscillator of С. Lane's stochastic that means "fast stochastic". The main objective of the oscillator is definition of overbought / oversold zones of the market after which the price reversal comes.

The Fast Stochastic oscillator formula calculates the ratio of the current close price to the maximum or the minimum for a certain period, thus, the dynamics of the indicator can indicate the speed of the price action.

As a traditional Stochastic, the Fast Stochastic is realized in the chart in the form of %K and %D lines which are calculated using the following formula:

%K[i] = 100*(Price[i] — MaxHigh[N]) / (MaxHigh[N] — MinLow[N]);
%D[i] = MA(%K[i], P); 

This is a little modified version of the standard indicator, thus, its signals are represented by crossing of %K and %D lines and also the output from the critical ranges.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The FastStochastic indicator

Fig.1 The FastStochastic indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1457

ADX Cross Hull Style ADX Cross Hull Style

A semaphore, arrow indicator drawn on the basis of the ADX technical indicator

Exp_TMA Exp_TMA

The breakthrough trading system based on the signals of the TMA indicator

ChannelAnt ChannelAnt

The channel indicator that draws support and resistance lines.

Exp_MBKAsctrend3 Exp_MBKAsctrend3

The Expert Advisor drawn on the principle of the semaphore, signal MBKAsctrend3 indicator.